Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 100,358.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Stellantis worth $404,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $451,611,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,047,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its position in Stellantis by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 10,527,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.