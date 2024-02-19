Ardor Price Tops $0.0946 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $94.51 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00075726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00020389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.