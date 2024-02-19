Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,026.69

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $44,026.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00116622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

