Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $41.96 million and $258,755.10 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

