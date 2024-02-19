Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 389 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.93. 802,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,870. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

