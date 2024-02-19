Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $700,000 in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 8.07% of Global X Clean Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQWA. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000.

NASDAQ:AQWA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

