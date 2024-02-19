iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Retirement Capital Strategies’ 4th Largest Position

Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 261,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 869.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 320,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 287,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.53. 2,920,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.