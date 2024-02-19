Retirement Capital Strategies Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000.
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,476. The stock has a market cap of $755.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.
About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF
The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
