Retirement Capital Strategies Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,476. The stock has a market cap of $755.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.