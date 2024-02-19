Retirement Capital Strategies Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 5.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $99.96 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 740,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,076. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

