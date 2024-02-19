ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Cut by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,182 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 5.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $279,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $310,102,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $110.57. 6,967,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

