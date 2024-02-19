River Road Asset Management LLC Has $28.02 Million Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 138.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $788,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 32.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. 365,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,842. World Fuel Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INT

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.