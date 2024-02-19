Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Cut by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 541,796 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 11.8% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

