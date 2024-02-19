ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

