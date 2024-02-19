Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,609. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

