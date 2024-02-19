TFB Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

GOVT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,111 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

