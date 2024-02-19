Provence Wealth Management Group Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.49. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $251.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

