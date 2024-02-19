Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $282.67 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,658,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912,810 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 1.2% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Vipshop worth $282,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vipshop by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,088,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 2,430,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

