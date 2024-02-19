Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises about 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Wix.com worth $211,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wix.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,151. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.