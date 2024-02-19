Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,695,221 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Trip.com Group worth $190,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 504,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,751. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

