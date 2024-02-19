Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 94,396 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $112,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.60. The stock had a trading volume of 326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

