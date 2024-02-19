Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,216 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $111,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $190,846,000 after acquiring an additional 815,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.28. 3,311,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,103. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

