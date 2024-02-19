Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 5,542,723 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.31% of CEMEX worth $122,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.83. 5,922,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

