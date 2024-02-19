Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,275,293 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 454.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of General Motors worth $171,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 12,396,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,933,439. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.