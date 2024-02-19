Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NULC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

