Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 161,532 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $184,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.12. 3,888,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,139. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.