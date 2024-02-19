Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,009,449 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,449 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Cardinal Health worth $220,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $215,893,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 156.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

CAH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.45. 2,341,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

