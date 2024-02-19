Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,929,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $948.05. The company had a trading volume of 367,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,142. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $911.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $973.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

