Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded down $19.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,598.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,364.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,104.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

