Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $3.16 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,886 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 535,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $161,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.01. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

