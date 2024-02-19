Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.53. The stock had a trading volume of 420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

