Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Visa by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,083,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $709,140,000 after purchasing an additional 723,521 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. The stock has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.85. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $281.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

