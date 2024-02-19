Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

