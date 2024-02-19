First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 62,318 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,318 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Tidewater worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,089,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

TDW stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

