Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after buying an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.54. 341,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

