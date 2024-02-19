abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,022 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.24% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 171,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 573,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,585,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

