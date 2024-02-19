Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 258 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE IQV traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $238.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.