Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 269,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

