River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,997 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ferguson worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

FERG traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.99. 1,367,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

