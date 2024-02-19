River Road Asset Management LLC Has $67.38 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $67,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $277.31. The company had a trading volume of 429,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

