Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175,941 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Tripadvisor worth $69,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.3 %

TRIP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,385,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.