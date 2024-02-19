Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $74,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

DNB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 5,006,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,367. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

