River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,083 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $40,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,388. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

