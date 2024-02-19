River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 35,074 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,074 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.17% of SP Plus worth $57,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SP Plus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 185,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

