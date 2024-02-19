River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,489 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $41,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,285. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

