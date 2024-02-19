River Road Asset Management LLC Has $30.46 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,226 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 281.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after acquiring an additional 981,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. 4,491,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

