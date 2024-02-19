River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,012 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Carlisle Companies worth $52,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

CSL stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.92. The company had a trading volume of 237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.99 and a 200 day moving average of $283.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $350.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.