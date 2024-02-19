MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $39,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 258,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,719,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,079 shares of company stock worth $25,391,780. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,761. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.