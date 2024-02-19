River Road Asset Management LLC Has $47.87 Million Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Viad worth $47,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Viad by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. 71,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $691.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

