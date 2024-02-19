River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises approximately 2.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of WEX worth $142,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

WEX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $221.28. 313,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.68. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

