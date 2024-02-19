UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.52. 852,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.30.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

